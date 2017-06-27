Del Norte man convicted of molesting his own children
CRESCENT CITY - A Del Norte man accused of ten counts of sexually abusing his own children including two with special allegations was convicted Monday.
The jury convicted Bryan Ranger on all counts: one, aggravated sexual assault and nine counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child. The special allegations stem from committing the crimes against multiple children and having substantial sexual contact with a minor less than 14 years of age.
Defense attorney, William Cater told the court Ranger intends to file a Marsden motion which is the means for firing a court-appointed attorney and could request a new trial. If Ranger does file the motions, they would be set at the time of sentencing scheduled for October 18.
During the trial, prosecutors asserted Bryan Ranger practiced fundamental Christianity and kept his family in isolation while physically and sexually abusing his children. The defense said that while he was strict in his patriarchal family conduct, he did not commit the crimes as alleged. The defense claimed the oldest daughter made up the allegations to escape the household and influenced her siblings to make similar allegations.