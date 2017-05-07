Del Norte politicians pull up their sleeves, remove local eyesore
CRESCENT CITY - Del Norte Supervisors took it into their own hands to clean up a local eyesore.
During their town hall on Monday, the subject of an abandoned RV with piles of trash around it in the vacant lot between 2nd and 3rd in Crescent City came up.
The RV had been left there since May 15.
Supervisor Bob Berkowitz challenged Supervisor Roger Gitlin to join him in bagging up all of junk before crowds came pouring in to the city for July Fourth festivities.
Along with help from Bonnie Brown and a helpful passerby, the garbage was bagged and the RV was hauled away to the Crescent City impound lot.