Del Norte Sheriff wants to commend Good Samaritans who helped deputy
DEL NORTE COUNTY - Del Norte County Sheriff, Eric Apperson is going public with thanking some Good Samaritans after they helped a deputy under attack. The incident in question took place last Tuesday afternoon around 4:30.
A deputy was intervening in a domestic dispute near Lake Earl Drive and Genevieve Lane. One of the two individuals being interviewed became highly combative and attacked the deputy. As that deputy attempted to defend himself, several Good Samaritans stopped to help. The deputy was assisted in placing the suspect in handcuffs. The other Samaritan even stopped traffic to allow a safer more controlled situation.
Sheriff Apperson would like to give the Samaritans their due recognition and asks that they contact the sheriff’s office so he can express his appreciation in person.