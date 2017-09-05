Del Norte Sheriff's Department introduces new mascot
CRESCENT CITY - The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office has a new mascot with its name chosen by a local elementary student.
Deputy T-Dawg was a name a student at Mountain Elementary School chose and as promised, the school that won the naming contest would get to meet the mascot first.
Monday, Deputy T Dawg stopped by with Sheriff Apperson and met the students. Kids took a special oath to promise to be helpful and respectful, to tell the truth and learn how to call 9-1-1. They also promised to learn their address and phone number, never talk to strangers or go anywhere with them for any reason including their home or car.
Deputy T Dawg will meet with any class or group of youth in the Del Norte community and scheduled field trips are also welcome. Interested schools or parties are asked to call the Del Norte Sheriff’s Office to make an appointment.