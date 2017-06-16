Dell "Arte International opens Mad River Festival
BLUE LAKE - Dell‘Arte International convened its very popular first night of the Mad River Festival in Blue Lake and no one was disappointed.
All the great wacky costumes are there, the funny, droll and thought provoking scripts keep you on your toes. It’s an annual event North Coast residents look forward to every year and will include the world premier of the State of Jefferson, the Folk Life Festival and oh so much more.
Thursdays through Sundays until July 2nd are your opportunities to see this world class troupe right in your own back yard. Don’t miss it.