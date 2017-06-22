Deputies find over 100 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
MCKINLEYVILLE - A McKinleyville woman is arrested after a delayed traffic stop and law enforcement finds over 100 pounds of marijuana.
Around 7 Wednesday morning near School Road and Central Avenue, 47-year old Patrice Erickson was driving a vehicle that had a rear license plate that was unreadable.
Deputies attempted a traffic stop but Erickson wouldn’t pull over even though lights and sirens were deployed. About a mile later she did and when contacted law enforcement a noticeable strong smell of marijuana was coming from the vehicle.
Erickson was found to be driving on a suspended license, failed to provide proof of insurance, have required lighting equipment and was in violation of probation. A search turned up 108 pounds of marijuana and a hand held scale. She was booked into Humboldt County Jail on a long list of charges.