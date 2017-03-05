DHHS appoints new Public Health Director
The Department of Health and Human Services has appointed a new Public Health Director, a position that has been vacant since January with the retirement of Susan Buckley.
Michele Stephens has worked with DHHS since 2006 when she first started as a social worker.
Over the years, she has gained experience as a supervisor and manager in the Child Welfare Services division.
Her responsibilities will range from directing maternal, child and adolescent health programs to leading future grant-funded programs which will aim to improve the overall health of our local communities.
"Children and families are definitely a passion of mine in Humboldt County,” said the new Public Health Director, Michele Stephens, “I've lived here for twenty years and it's my home. It's important to me that children and families are given the attention that they need in terms of the services and support that they need to thrive in Humboldt County."