DHHS Blue Ribbon Task Force gets to work

EUREKA - The Humboldt County Department of Health And Human Services launched a year-long effort to consider the future of the organization.
The Blue Ribbon Task Force met for the first time to discuss the department’s priorities and structure.
That discussion centered on the Transitional Organizational Assessment Study, commissioned by the Board of Supervisors.
The thirteen member group will weigh the study’s recommendations and advise DHHS Director Connie Beck.
At the first meeting, members got to know each other and established priorities for the rest of the year.
Blue Ribbon Task Force Facilitator Heather Equinoss said, "One of the desired outcomes is that the Task Force themselves, they're going to be determining what their operating agreements are so essentially what are the things, conditions, behaviors that they think need to be present in order to accomplish their work.”