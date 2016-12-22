Caltrans Road Conditions:     - Click for more Info

DHHS Mobile Outreach Program in Fortuna to provide health and human services

FORTUNA- Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services set up their bus today at Fortuna Adventist Community Services Thursday morning. DHHS Mobile Outreach Program collaborated with Open Door Community Health Center's Mobile Health Services to co-locate for the first time and provide support for the Fortuna community this afternoon. 

"I'm thrilled to be here today with Mobile Health Services they have a long standing working relationship with this community and other communities," said Doug Moyar, DHHS Mobile Outreach Program Coordinator.
 
"Really excited to have them here with us today, we've been talking about this for quite awhile...we also like to link out with other community service providers because people's lives isn't just about healthcare it's also about the other services they need to live powerful and fulfilling lives within our community," said Thomas Steenblock, Mobile Health Services Clinic Manager. 
 
DHHS Mobile Outreach Program will be in Fortuna every two weeks, services are free and provide a variety of information  for those who can't make it down to Eureka.  
 
"It is a wonderful blessing to have the social services in a box to come by to see our clients that, it's often very difficult for them to get into Eureka, many of them don't have transportation and don't even have funding for bus tickets," said Rhonda Lewis, Fortuna Adventist Community Services Executive Director. 
 
Moyar said, "What our mission is to provide people with public health programs, we have mental health programs...a program person on staff that's going to be doing substance abuse counseling and then under the social services umbrella people can...sign-up for CalFresh..."
 
On the other hand Mobile Health Services has been in the Fortuna Adventist Community Services parking lot for five years providing health care services every Thursday of the month. 
 
"Medical services provided on the van are at the full extent that you would expect at any of our stand alone clinics...this is a true medical home for people in the community so they can get medical, nursing, behavioral health care counseling, drug and alcohol services, as well as full lab and anything else that they might need that we normally do," said Steenblock. 

 