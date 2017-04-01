DHHS offers residents training to administer overdose drug

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 44 °F
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 04:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 42 °F
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 04:15
Crescent City
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 41 °F
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 05:11
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - Overdose is a leading cause of accidental death on the North Coast. And local residents can be trained to administer the life-saving drug Narcan.
Department of Health and Human Services offers an approximately twenty minute training
That covers how to recognize an overdose, reduce risk, and step by step instructions to administer the drug.
Anyone can be trained. Health officials encourage opiod users as well as their friends and family members to take advantage of the training.
DHHS supplied 600 kits last year containing one trainer injector and two doses of Narcan.
The Community Wellness Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Call 707-268-2132 during open hours to schedule a training appointment.