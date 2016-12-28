DHHS Public Health Department awarded national accreditation

Eureka
EUREKA- The Public Health Branch of the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services was awarded national accreditation.
Humboldt is the first California County of its size to achieve this designation. This new status will aid in the funding processes for programs such as alcohol and other drugs, communicable disease reporting and suicide prevention. It will also make the department more competitive when applying for grant funding. Along with other considerations, hundreds of examples of work done by the public health staff were evaluated to achieve this.