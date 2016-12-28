Caltrans Road Conditions:     - Click for more Info
Oregon Road Conditions :     - Click for more Info

DHHS Public Health Department awarded national accreditation

Get flash to see this video, or turn javascript back on

EUREKA- The Public Health Branch of the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services was awarded national accreditation.
 
Humboldt is the first California County of its size to achieve this designation. This new status will aid in the funding processes for programs such as alcohol and other drugs, communicable disease report­ing and suicide prevention. It will also make the department more competitive when applying for grant funding. Along with other considerations, hundreds of examples of work done by the public health staff were evaluated to achieve this. 