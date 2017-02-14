DHHS reminds parents to vaccinate their pre-teens

Eureka
EUREKA - DHHS's Public Health branch wants to remind parents that it is important for pre-teens to be properly vaccinated, as part of Pre-teen Vaccine Week.
The week runs statewide and encourages parents to renew their children's vaccinations, and also get vaccinated against things like Meningitis, the Flu, and HPV.
It also important to make sure they up to date on their shots against Hepatitis B, Chickenpox, Mumps, Measles, Rubella, and Polio to name a few.
And California state law requires students entering seventh grade to get a T Dap booster shot.
DHHS says immunity from childhood vaccines decreases over time and that is why it is so important to refresh them before entering middle and high school.