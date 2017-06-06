DHHS to request child abuse prevention grant
Following the Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury report published last week alleging at-risk youth service agencies are lacking in the county, proposals are being made.
Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Services will request the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors acquire a Child Abuse Prevention, Intervention and Treatment grant.
DHHS recommends the county hire an outside contractor to provide child abuse intervention services to benefit their department.
If authorized, DHHS will select a contractor and negotiate a budget.
Also on the agenda – minor marijuana tax language changes.
The Board of Supervisors swapped some wording to make the ordinance clearer – such as specifying that taxes will be owed each year a permit is issued by the Building and Planning Department.
The meeting will take place Tuesday, starting at 9AM in the Supervisors Chamber of the Humboldt County Courthouse.