DHHS wants you to quit smoking

HUMBOLDT COUNTY - The Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging smokers to make a choice in the New Year to kick the habit.
The agency say’s giving up cigarettes has an immediate upside. While a pack-a-day smoker spends around $2,500 dollars a year on smokes, each pack also results in $35.00 in correlated health costs.
Stopping nicotine dependence sometimes can take multiple attempts. Statistics point out that more people are addicted to cigarettes than any other drug.
For help in breaking your addiction contact DHHS or call: 1-800-no-butts.