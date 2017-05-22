DHHS warns of tick season
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - As we push closer to summer, the Department of Health and Human Services is warning of the upcoming tick season and protecting yourself and your animals.
Warmer weather brings out the tiny, spider-like bugs. They attach themselves onto the skin of people and animals and feed like mosquitos do on blood. While many ticks are not harmful, there are some that transmit Lyme disease. Only the Western Black-legged Tick found locally has the bacterium.
If you spend time in brushy or wooded areas or in our beach grasses, you increase your chances of exposure. The best precaution is to avoid these areas, use repellents that contain at least 20-percent or greater of Deet, Picaridin or IR-3535 and apply directly to the skin.
