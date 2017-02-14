District transfer policy changes may affect where your child goes to school

Eureka
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - After years of open enrollment, Humboldt County's schools are considering changes to district transfer policies.
The county’s state-mandated interdistrict agreement expires in June.
This agreement outlines protocol for transfers between districts, affecting approximately 1,500 of the county's 17,000 students.
About 800 Eureka kids leave each year for other districts. Eureka City Schools Superintendent Fred Van Vleck said that amounts to $6.4 million, and in addition to the financial impact, this affects the demographics of school sites and alters how communities function.
Some argue that any change to the policy would restrict parents’ choices and make it harder for small districts to keep their doors open.
Van Vleck said that whatever decision is made current students and their siblings will not be affected.
Eureka City Schools Superintendent Fred Van Vleck said, "What is a reasonable number of students leaving a district or entering another district in terms of a percentage? And then once we can come up with a solution and an agreement on what we believe and what they believe is a reasonable number, figure out a way to attrition those students in. So in other words, we are not interested in, any student who is currently attending another district on an interdistrict agreement we are not interested in asking those students to come back to Eureka City Schools."
The county's superintendents held one meeting already to negotiate changes to the policy and will hold another this Thursday. Continue to follow News Channel 3 for updates.