CRESCENT CITY - The Crescent City Police Department is warning the public about advertising the gifts they were given for Christmas..
Leaving boxes out by your trash that show exactly what you received from Santa, just alerts potential thieves. It’s like an invitation that says, “Rob me.”
Save your box if you must to make sure the product is working and all warranties are sent in and then recycle any box materials rather than leaving them on the street.