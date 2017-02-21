Drive with headlights on during inclement weather

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 51 °F
Tue, 02/21/2017 - 00:53
Fortuna
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 50 °F
Tue, 02/21/2017 - 00:35
Crescent City
- Overcast, light rain, mist
- Temperature: 53 °F
Tue, 02/21/2017 - 01:12
CRESCENT CITY - With this year’s abundance of rain, Del Norte County Law Enforcement is asking drivers to always have their lights on especially during rainy weather. This picture of a rear view mirror has several vehicles that are not seen. Only the vehicles with the lights can be observed.
With more days and weeks of rain being forecast, authorities are asking drivers to take the time to make their vehicles as visible as possible. A lot of accidents could be avoided. Getting a ticket or writing a ticket isn’t fun for anyone in the rain.