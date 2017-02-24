QUICK LINKS: Latest Newscast | Angelo's Pizza Question of the Day | Latest Weather Video | Sponsored by News Channel 3

Driver flees EPD twice, arrested after pursuit

EUREKA - Police arrested a Eureka man for evading officers twice then striking a patrol vehicle with his car.

Wednesday night around 10:45 near the intersection of Pine and Buhne, an EPD sergeant noticed a car driving without its headlights.

52-year-old Todd Cravens allegedly fled the attempted traffic stop. Officers located his vehicle at Del Norte and B Streets and say Cravens fled again.

The Sergeant pursued the vehicle. Near L and Wood Streets Cravens’ vehicle struck a patrol car at slow speed, causing minor damage.

Officers arrested Cravens and booked him into Humboldt County Jail for DUI and reckless evading among other charges.