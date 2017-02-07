Drowning risks preparedness this holiday weekend
CALIFORNIA – California state park has sent out a warning of drowning dangers for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Drowning is the 5th leading cause of accidental death in the US.
The state parks have prepared tips on how to be fully equipped for an unfortunate circumstance as roughly 10 people die from accidental drowning’s every day.
FOURTH OF JULY HOLIDAY WEEKEND TIPS:
1. WEAR A LIFE JACKET
2. LEARN ABOUT WATER SAFETY
3. SUPERVISE CHILDREN AROUND WATER
4. USE THE BUDDY SYSTEM
5. LEARN HOW TO SWIM
6. AVOID ALCOHOL
7. CHECK THE WEATHER
For more information and other helpful tips be sure to visit: http://www.parks.ca.gov/NewsRelease/756