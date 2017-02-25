Drug Court changes lives of nine graduates

Eureka
EUREKA – Local community members gathered at the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office to celebrate with those graduating from Drug Court.
This is the 20th Anniversary for Drug Court, the ceremony was designed to uplift those overcoming drug addiction and living clean and sober. 9 graduates received awards for going through the program. All graduates provided heart-felt speeches that allowed them to express how they overcame battles. Some graduates included reconnecting with family, maintaining full time jobs, and even overcoming suicide.