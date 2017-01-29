Drug Task Force arrests three in Eureka

Eureka
EUREKA - Three suspects are behind bars after the Humboldt County Drug Task Force shuts down a known drug house.
Around 7 Friday morning, deputies served a search warrant at the 1800-block of California Street. Cyle Warren and Todd Freeman, both 49, were arrested after authorities found 2 grams of methamphetamine and 2 grams of heroin.
During the search a knock was heard at the door. Deputies opened it and found 50-year old Waymond Starritt who had two felony warrants for his arrest. All three were transported to the Humboldt County Jail for a long list of charges.