The "Dude" is coming to the North Coast

NORTH COAST - The inspiration for the main character in the hugely successful Coen Brother’s film “The Big Lebowski” that starred Jeff Bridges is coming to Humboldt County to aid Dell’Arte.
The infamous Jeff Dowd, helped co-found the Sundance Institute with Robert Redford, and was an original member of the Seattle Seven. He’s been an activist, film maker/distributor, writer and agitator. Dowd will help Dell’Arte promote Mary Jane: A Musical “Potumentary” that recently won Best Musical at the Oregon Independent Film Festival.
It will culminate in a giant Lebowski like film party at the Eureka Theatre Saturday, February 11th. For more information and a calendar of “Dude” events go to: dellarte.com