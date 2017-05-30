DUI alleged in major injury crash that closed Highway 255
EUREKA - One man was left with major injuries and arrested for DUI after a head on collision shut down Highway 255.
A Subaru Forester and an Oldsmobile Intrigue were headed in opposite directions on the western span of the Samoa Bridge just after 9:00 Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol said Brian Anthony Miller was behind the wheel of the Oldsmobile when it collided with the Subaru. Miller was taken to the hospital with major injuries and the female driver of the Subaru sustained minor injuries.
Officers arrested Miller on suspicion of driving under the influence. The highway was closed for more than an hour while debris was cleared.
Emergency crews noticed a sheen of oil on the water under the bridge and called the County Department of Environmental Health's Hazardous Materials Unit. The spill was mostly contained by absorbent pads and dissipated quickly.
Samoa Volunteer Fire Department, EPD, and Humboldt Bay Fire assisted in the response.