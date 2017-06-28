Eel River Disposal soon to be under new ownership
FORTUNA - Eel River Disposal will soon be under new ownership.
Recology of Humboldt purchased the business from Harry Hardin, who has operated the waste and recycling collection service since 1987.
Hardin said that he wanted to sell to a like-minded company and found that in Recology of Humboldt.
The new business will be called Eel River Recology and operate separately from its other entities in Eureka and Arcata.
Nothing much will change for more than 5,000 customers in ERD's service area except that the purchase will allow for more efficient methods of recycling.
Recology General Manager Linda Wise explained that, thanks to Hardin's hard work, "The processing and the moving of materials is huge and it's something that Recology hasn't done up here for a while so he's been keeping the systems in place."
Current Owner of Eel River Disposal Harry Hardin said, "I'm the largest recycler in the county and this will be a good start for them to get their foot in the door to fold their recycling and my recycling and I've got the Samoa facility. It's a good thing and I think they'll do a good job."
The sale is expected to be finalized by the end of July. Hardin won't be going far. He'll help his son build his scrap metal business located just across the street from the Fortuna Eel River Disposal site.