Eight Eureka students honored for success

EUREKA - Community members honored eight remarkable students at the “Every Student Succeeding” awards ceremony Tuesday morning.
Staff nominated one student from each Eureka City School campus then shared stories of their personal and educational journeys over breakfast at the Ingomar Club.
Nominees overcame health challenges, the loss of family members or learning disabilities to excel in school, and they maintained a positive attitude in spite and sometimes because of those struggles.
Dakota Farmer from Alice Birney Elementary was selected to represent the district at the regional awards ceremony in the bay area.
Eureka City Schools Superintendent Fred Van Vleck said, "some of these students may not be our 4.0 students. Some of these students may not be our top athletes yet they've found a niche in life that they've really achieved happiness for them and success for them in schools and overcome some obstacles that some other students would have just said 'Hey I'm not going to make it in life so I'm not going to even try.' And that's the tremendous thing that's just unbelievable about these things are the obstacles that they've overcome in creating their own success stories."