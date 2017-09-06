Emergency agencies practice responding to simulated oil spill
What would happen if today a massive oil spill were to take place in the Humboldt Bay?
Emergency agencies gathered on Thursday to put on a scenario to answer that question.
“Today we are simulating an oil spill with some complicated, cascading impacts and the whole goal of today is to get that sort of multi-jurisdiction, multi-agency coordination and communication that can be very complicated in the early minutes or hours after a disaster,” said Jody Traversaro of the Office of Emergency Services.
Multiple local and state agencies are gathered at the Elks River Access area as they prepared for disaster to strike.
All they knew is that it would involve an oil spill.
To keep them on their toes, they don't know is exactly when or where it would take place or that it will involve a rescue.
As the simulation unfolded, agencies were to respond to a fishing boat hitting a barge ship delivering 100 barrels of oil, causing a massive marine fuel spill.
Two of the fishermen played by actors on the boat were injured and needed to be decontaminated.
A full scale practice response was initiated - including a press briefing in the Humboldt County Courthouse.
“It doesn't take a lot of oil to do a lot of damage to the environment,” said Eric Laughin, Department of Fish and Wildlife PIO, “So we want to be here, we want to respond and minimize the impacts to the environment anyway we can"
Fuel deliveries to Humboldt by boat are common, so an incident like this would be possible.
“Any accident can happen and that's why we always want to be prepared,” said Marian Catedral-King of Chevron, “We always want to take emergency response training. So in case anything happens we are all prepared we can mitigate immediately. We can save lives, we can save properties."
The Humboldt Bay has experienced two substantial oil spills in the 1990's - the Kure and the Stuyvesant - combined spilling over 6,500 gallons of oil and killing thousands of wild animals.
Following disasters like these, what officials have learned - preparedness is key.
“We don't want to have the first time that we meet be on an incident,” said Humboldt Bay Fire Battalion Chief, Chris Hemmons, “We would rather have a plan and practice and work together and get ahead of the came if it should ever happen."
All agencies who participated in the simulation include:
Chevron, County of Humboldt, Humboldt Sheriff’s Office and Office of Emergency Services, Humboldt Bay Fire and Humboldt/Del Norte Hazardous Materials Response Authority, California Department of Fish & Wildlife/Office of Spill Prevention & Response, Eureka Police Department, California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cal Fire, St Joseph Hospital, Mad River Community Hospital, Humboldt Bay Harbor District, Marine Spill Response Corporation, and others.