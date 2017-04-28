Emergency sheltering drill in McKinleyville
MCKINLEYVILLE - Multiple agencies were getting proactive with training in an emergency sheltering drill in McKinleyville Friday. The American Red Cross hosted the event which ran until 10 pm.
Public health, social services and McKinleyville Community Service board members were also be in attendance. Participants joined the agencies for hands on training with volunteers and other community members.
The goal of the event was to build capacity and communications between partner organizations. Volunteers gained experience on how to handle different scenarios during an emergency and the duties of a shelter operation.