Endangered Species Act potentially headed to threatened list

ARCATA – The Endangered Species Act of 1973 may be one of those environmental laws that could potentially be headed to the revised and threatened list.
“Wild animals need habitat, and how you protect the population of wild animals is by protecting their home,” says Co-Director & Founder of Bird Ally X, Monty Merrick.
A senate hearing was held to modernize The Endangered Species Act. In the discussion, criticism from Republican Lawmakers says that federal efforts to keep species from going extinct, intrudes on states’ rights. Advocates opposing the changes say that it’s unfair to landowners and impasses efforts by drilling companies to withdraw resources to create jobs. The act precluded extinction for animals like the bald eagle, and even the California condor.
“The united states has a really long history that leads up to the endangered species. We nearly drove the buffalo to extinction, we did drive the passenger pigeon, and the Carolina parakeet, and the Eskimo curlew to extinction all done because of the encroachments of civilization.”
“It’s hard for me to imagine how a person who actually cares about preserving the natural world, which actually sustains us too, how you could imagine taking that apart,” said Merrick.