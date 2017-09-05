Energy: Then and Now to air Tuesday, Wednesday
Energy on the North Coast is undergoing major changes.
The decommissioning process of the Humboldt Bay Power Plant is well underway but challenges have arisen with storage and removal of nuclear material.
"There's no solution to these waste products. All we can do is put it some place,” said Mike Manetas, Humboldt Bay Decommissioning Community Advisory Board Member, “What're we leaving for our children? And not necessarily our children but our grand children, our great-great-great-great grandchildren because this stuff is going to remain dangerous for tens of thousands of years.”
With nuclear power no longer option, we are now turning to renewable sources including wind, solar and biomass energy.
However, biomass energy comes with some of its own problems.
Join News Channel 3’s Monica Petruzzelli Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 & 11 for her special series, Energy: Then and Now, to dive into these issues.