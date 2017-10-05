Energy Then and Now part 1
So my countries purpose is to help us move out of the dark chamber of horrors into the light. To hasten the day when fear of the atom will begin to disappear from the minds of people and the governments of the east and west. There are certain steps that can be taken now." – President Dwight Eisenhower, Atoms for Peace Speech.
It was 1954, nine years after the first atomic bomb was dropped over Hiroshima.
The world was coming to realize that nuclear power could be used for more than destruction - it could provide us the energy to power our daily lives.
It was that year that President Eisenhower updated the Atomic Energy Act to make commercial nuclear power generation - like PG&E's Humboldt Bay Power Plant - possible.
The power plant located in King Salmon became a reality in 1962.
It was a source of nuclear energy on the North Coast for 13 years, until discoveries proved the location of the plant was too dangerous.
The Little Salmon Fault near the plant, previously considered dormant, was active.
PG&E shut the system down temporarily for seismic upgrades.
Then in 1979 the failure of the Three Mile Island led to new requirements for nuclear plants which would have cost the Humboldt Bay facility $300 million in improvements.
"Clearly the economics of the challenges from Three Mile Island were the dominant decision for what we shut down for,” said Loren Sharp, Director and Nuclear Plant Manager.
In 1983, PG&E decided decommissioning the unit was their only choice.
For roughly 26 years, PG&E waited for radiation levels to decrease before undergoing decommission.
Now nearing the end of the process, every day brings a new challenge.
"This has really been more of a surgery type environment or a weapons dismantlement process,” said Sharp.
This is one of the few nuclear power plants in the states that was built underground.
Demolition started in 2009 and will continue until about 2019.
"Overall we're approved for a little over 1 billion dollars to take this facility down for decommissioning and we're well on track for that,” said Sharp.
If you look at your PG&E bill you will see a line item that says Nuclear Decommissioning Fund - that money goes towards taking down the Humboldt and the Diablo Canyon plants.
Millions of dollars a year have been put towards the creation and safe keeping of six 80-ton dry casks that continue to store radioactive spent fuel on the Humboldt Bay site.
"These casks are extremely safe,” said Sharp, “We've removed them from any kind of a challenge, they're in a bunker fault."
The casks are licensed to be stored here for 20 years, PG&E is currently going through the process of renewal for another 40 years.
The Department of Energy is expected to remove the storage tanks but PG&E says the DOE has failed to comply with the contract.
"Their contract obligations to pick that up started in the 1970's and they have obviously not picked that up to this point,” said Sharp, “It's DOE’s call. We have no control over what DOE decides to do."
"There's a lot of concern over how long these casks will last,” said Mike Manetas,
Humboldt Bay Decommissioning Community Advisory Board Member and former Humboldt State professor, “They're in an area where rising sea levels, earthquakes all of that may have an impact 10, 20, 50 years down the road."
Along with figuring out what to do with the spent fuel, PG&E is also tasked with cleaning up materials and soil that exceed safe radiation levels.
"We send materials to a number of areas, the soil is going to Texas. We send material to Flag, Utah as well as Grand View, Idaho,” said Sharp, “I would say in overall shipping campaign for Humboldt Bay there's roughly 5,000 shipments of material that will leave the site. We probably have around 2,000 left to go."
"There's no solution to these waste products,” said Manetas, “All we can do is put it some place."
The question remains - does nuclear energy play a part in our future? Or has it already gone too far?
"Nuclear energy continues to be an energy greenhouse gas free resource that I think is a, from a personal perspective, is the right resource for some of the things that we need in this world,” said Sharp.
"What're we leaving for our children?” said Manetas, “And not necessarily our children but our grandchildren, our great-great-great-great grandchildren because this stuff is going to remain dangerous for tens of thousands of years. I just don't think nuclear has any role in our future."
Communities continue to deal with the danger of nuclear energy.
Just today a tunnel at the Hanford nuclear plant in Washington collapsed and over 200 employees had to take cover to avoid contaminated materials.
PG&E will be the decommissioning its last nuclear power plant in California, the Diablo Canyon plant in San Luis Obisbo, starting in 2025.
Energy: Then and Now part 2 airs Wednesday at 6 and 11.