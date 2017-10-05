Energy Then and Now part 2
During the West Coast power crisis in the early 2000's streets and homes across California experienced dangerous brown outs.
"The state made an attempt to deregulate electric markets. It was sort of done in a half way fashion that resulted in a lot of chaos and actual big increases in energy prices,” said Richard Engels, Director of Power Resources of the Redwood Coast Energy Authority, “At certain times even brown outs where electric supply failed. This was scene as unacceptable."
Energy prices were being manipulated due to deregulation and ultimately led to the collapse of the Enron energy company who was cashing in on the scandal.
At this point, the state stepped in - passing AB117 which paved the way for community choice energy programs - such as Redwood Coast Energy Authority which will start bringing more renewable energy to your home this month.
"It's kind of a low profile thing because it's just quietly reducing peoples energy costs. They still just get one single bill every month without having to pay an additional bill and their overall costs go down,” said Engels, “With PG&E as a partner on this we can guarantee that people are going to have the same reliability of electricity supplies there will be no change there."
By living in Humboldt, you are automatically opted into the Repower program which increases your renewable energy use by nearly 10%.
You can choose to opt out by going to www.redwoodenergy.org or you can also choose to opt up to 100% renewable energy for about 5-6 extra dollars per month.
Both PG&E and the RCEA have diverse energy portfolios - with the RCEA nixing natural gas and upping hydrothermal, wind and biomass sources.
"A really important component of our program is local energy procurement. Initially the only renewable energy we can buy at kind of a large scale like we need for this program is biomass power,” said Engels.
Biomass power goes hand in hand with the North Coast’s lumber industry but it's also known to be controversial.
At Humboldt Redwood Company about 200 million board feet of lumber is produced a year.
Byproducts from these sawmill operations are used as fuel - wood chips, bark, sawdust and shavings are taken into a boiler to create energy.
"Without those plants if we wanted to keep operating our forest products industry we would have to ship that material out of the county on a truck and either landfill it somewhere outside the county, since we don't have any local landfills anymore, or ship it to power plants somewhere else,” said Engels.
Biomass doesn't come without its own problems - according to the U.S Energy Information Administration, burning biomass releases carbon dioxide and other chemicals into the air, while promoting deforestation.
Which brings questions - are we moving in the right direction? Is our new community choice energy the way of the future or are changes necessary?
We'll have to wait and see.