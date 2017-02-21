Environmental groups ask Eureka Council to consider Samoa Pulp Mill option

Eureka
HUMBOLDT BAY - It’s an issue that engenders a lot of emotion from many factions in our community. Where to place dredge spoils from Humboldt Bay? Tuesday, city staff will present to Eureka City Council options for where to dispose of dredge materials. Those options could prove problematic for some.
Back in 2007, the Humboldt Bay Harbor District with reluctant approval of the California Coastal Commission elected to dump 200,000 cubic yards of sludge onto Samoa Beach. The controversial decision was later agreed upon by the Harbor Commission, EPA and State Department of Fish and Wildlife but that any future dumping would not include the same option.
Now ten years later, the City of Eureka and Harbor District are once again asking the state to approve beach dumping and claiming emergency circumstances.
Humboldt Baykeeper and the Surfrider Foundation disagree with this old practice and ask officials to consider using the old Samoa Pulp Mill site with its 1.5-mile long ocean discharge pipe. Sediment testing has shown the materials are not contaminated.
To learn more about the issue, attend the meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 6 pm in the council chamber.