EPD Chief talks immigration enforcement

EUREKA - With heightened focus on federal immigration enforcement, Eureka Police Chief Andrew Mills penned an op-ed reiterating his department’s policy.
The Chief began the letter by sharing the story of his son-in-law Miguel, a U.S. citizen. The Chief wrote that Miguel was detained when traveling and asked to show his green card for having brown skin.
Chief Mills used this experience to illustrate why EPD’s year-old policy is to only enforce immigration for serious violations or investigative necessity.
Specifically, the policy states that EPD will not stop detain or arrest people because of their color, race, religion or national origin.
Eureka Police Chief Andrew Mills said, "We worked with the migrant community. We worked with the Chief's Advisory panel to put this policy in place a year ago. So, it's just not going to change. And I want people comfortable coming to us when there's crime and not to be afraid of the police. But at the same time those who are committing serious crimes then we'll use every tool in our tool belt to take them off of the street and to protect this community."
To read the letter in full follow this ling: eurekapolice.com/.