EPD launches "Operation Smile"

EUREKA - A last minute idea for Valentine’s Day by a Eureka Police Captain brings some grins and appreciation from people walking around Old Town.
Operation Smile was Captain, Steve Watson’s idea that had actually been put on the calendar for 2018. Staff picked up 50 carnations and walked the historic district. It made a lot of people smile so they called it Operation Smile.
The original idea for 2018 was to deliver the flowers to teachers or nurses at the hospital that officers have brought suspects to and thank them for their help.