EPD makes arrests in multiple Fourth of July crimes
While most community members enjoyed the day off for the July 4th holiday, Eureka Police had their hands full with multiple crimes.
At 7am officers responded to the 3500 block of Oregon Street where 18-year-old Tyler Lemmons is said to have been trying to steal a struck when he collided with a parked vehicle.
Neighbors say he threatened them with a knife when they tried to stop him.
He was booked into the Humboldt County Jail for vehicle theft, criminal threats and hit and run.
In a separate incident just before 1PM, officers headed to the Eureka Fourth of July festival where 33-year-old William Koenig is suspected of making threats and attempting to steal a donation jar from the festival’s Republican booth.
He was arrested for theft and threats.
At 3:49PM, another robbery, this one successful, at the 2100 block of Madrone Avenue.
The victim said he was walking on a trail when a man came and threatened him with a knife.
He took off with the victim’s phone and wallet.
Officers were unable to locate the suspect who is described as a white male in his twenties, 5’ 9’’, and thin.
EPD responded to yet another incident just before 6PM – a stabbing on the 1600 block of 3rd Street.
The victim was stabbed from behind by an unknown male and taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
The suspect is described as an Indian male in his forties, 5’7’' and 160 pounds wearing a dark baseball hat and a gray hoodie.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact Eureka Police.