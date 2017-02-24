EPD meets with locals over a cup of joe

Eureka
Today community members had the opportunity to chat over a cup of coffee with Eureka police officials.
The idea for the now monthly event “Coffee with the Captains” started about two years ago to give citizens a chance to come out to meet and greet the captains and discuss any issues they may be having.
Some topics that came up today include homelessness related issues and law enforcement's communication with those struggling with mental health.
Eureka Police Captain Stephen Watson shared why this kind of interaction with residents is important.
“It’s a chance in a neutral environment for us to be able to sit down and have conversation about really anything with members of our community and the citizens that we serve,” said Watson, “It's an opportunity to sit down when other chaos that's usually going on isn't taking place."
If you have problems you would like to discuss with law enforcement, or you just want to get to know your officers over a cup of joe, the next “Coffee with the Captains” will be held March 23rd at Café Nooner Too.