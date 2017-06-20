EPD observes Gun Violence Awareness Month, asks you to participate
EUREKA - With June designated by law enforcement at National Gun Violence Awareness Month, Eureka Police is asking the public to raise its awareness about the issue.
On average every day in this country, 93-Americans are killed by gun violence and countless others injured. EPD has implemented several programs like their Gun Buyback Program and S.A.F.E or Secure All Firearms Effectively to help diminish these statistics.
Over 200 firearms were reported stolen in Eureka over the past two years but, you can help reduce gun violence by keeping firearms out of the wrong hands. Secure all weapons under lock and key. Help keep our community safe.