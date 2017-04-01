EPD recovers guns, counterfeit money from stolen truck

Eureka
EUREKA - Eureka Police recovered assault rifles and counterfeit money from a stolen vehicle.
Officers responded to a motel on the 1900 block of Broadway around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon where a truck reportedly stolen out of Arcata was located.
Inside police found two AR-15’s, one of which was stolen and the other’s serial numbers had been removed. Halloween masks, watches, marijuana and counterfeit money were also recovered.
The truck’s owner was called to the scene and stated none of the items belonged to them.
No suspects were located and the investigation is ongoing.