EPD searches for armed robbery suspect

EUREKA-Eureka police are asking for the public's help on locating an armed robbery suspect.

Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, EPD responded to the 1600 of F Street for the reported armed robbery. The suspect brandished a black fire arm, and demanded money. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash north on to e street. The suspect is described to be a black man, 6'4", who was wearing dark clothes, a mask, and had a thin build.

If anyone has any information they can contact EPD. 