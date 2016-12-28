EPD searching for suspect in handgun shoplifting incident

Eureka
EUREKA - Eureka Police are searching for a male suspect who allegedly shoplifted two hand guns from a sporting goods store on Broadway Monday afternoon.
Just before 5 PM yesterday, officers responded to Bucksport after the reported robbery took place.
According to employees and surveillance footage, the suspect was speaking with employees about two handguns. While he was holding the weapons, he suddenly fled the store on foot.
He was last seen going down Allard Avenue.
The suspect is described as a thin white male in his twenties.
Anyone with any information should contact EPD.