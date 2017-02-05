EPD's grant program to help to reverse drug addiction
EUREKA - A local non-profit is being created to reduce drug addiction through education, intervention and mentorship.
Eureka Police say drug use and the resulting public safety issues are significant in Eureka and the rate of use is higher than acceptable in a city our size.
Grant funding will be fueled by money seized from drug dealers through the asset seizure program and will set aside $20,000 to the government or non-profit agency which has demonstrated success in supporting law enforcement in treatment, education or training in areas of juvenile drug addiction.
The funds will be awarded July 1 and extend through the end of June 2018. For more information, contact EPD.