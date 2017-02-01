Eureka 4th best place to retire in California according to publication

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 39 °F
Mon, 01/02/2017 - 21:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 37 °F
Mon, 01/02/2017 - 22:15
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 42 °F
Mon, 01/02/2017 - 21:56
EUREKA - A company that gives out business advice on a national scale has selected Eureka one of the 10 Best places for retirees in California.
Business Advice Source had Eureka at number 4. It highlighted the natural resources, architecture, small population along with historical districts and three state parks and national forests nearby as the most notable elements of the area. They also said the city was fairly isolated and possessed a unique level of cultural authenticity.
Laguna Woods in Orange County secured the top spot due to 78% of their population being over the age of 55. Modern condominiums and plenty of co-ops and lifestyles based on socializing and community involvement are the keys to their success.