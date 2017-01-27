Eureka Advisory Committee revisits Measure Z annual allocation
EUREKA – The Citizens’ Advisory Committee screened and prioritized applications by various entities in the county for the expenditures of Measure Z.
“There still is a significant amount of money.” said Vice-Chairman of Measure Z Committee, Glenn Ziemer.
In its 3rd annual year of a 5-year term, Measure Z was first initiated with the passage of the citizens of Humboldt County.
Within the first 2 years, Measure Z funds were available for distribution.
Those funds have been allocated to ongoing personnel from the Sheriff’s Office to Public Works. With those entities using a significant amount of the monies, 65% of those funds will continue to support those top 5 to top 10 personnel.
Money left over will benefit new programs.
“30-35% of the money is still at the discretion of the committee and the board of supervisors. There is still an opportunity for people who have new concepts or new programs to bring them forward.”
“We funded some last year, that were not funded in the first year, and I would expect we would do the same this year as well,” said Ziemer.