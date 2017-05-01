Eureka on alert after threatening call made to 911

Eureka
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 42 °F
Thu, 01/05/2017 - 16:53
Fortuna
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 41 °F
Thu, 01/05/2017 - 17:15
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 42 °F
Thu, 01/05/2017 - 16:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
EUREKA - Eureka residents were on alert today following the threat of a mass shooting Thursday morning.
Police say 54-year-old Bobby Ladd made the 911 call from this pay phone across from the Humboldt County Courthouse on 4th street just before 9:00a.m.
EPD treated the threat seriously and notified the public as a precautionary measure. No specific targets or locations were named. Eureka City Schools were on heightened alert during this incident.
Officers located Ladd on the 400 block of F Street around 11:45 Thursday morning. Eureka Police say he admitted making the call and expressed regret stating that he never intended to cause mass casualties. Ladd was cited and released.
EPD Public Information Officer Brittany Powell said, "This was a learning opportunity for all of us. The public was all notified. We got the information out there as soon as possible and if anything, people can sit at home tonight with their kids and have a plan ready."