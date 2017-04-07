Eureka and Wiyot Tribe to work towards transfer of Indian Island
EUREKA - It’s been a topic of conversation for a long time but now it looks like something might get done. The City of Eureka and the Wiyot Tribe are getting close to a transfer of the city owned Indian Island.
The island is the ceremonial center for the Wiyot people. It is also a significant historical and cultural resource to the tribe who has expressed its continued commitment to the ongoing environmental stewardship, management and restoration of the land. This proposed transfer will not impact private property owners on the island.
The city and tribe will bring forth a memorandum of agreement at the July 18 Eureka City Council meeting to confirm their commitment to the process.
There are still a number of legal issues that must be resolved before the transfer may occur.