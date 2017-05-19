Eureka celebrates Bike to Work Day
Pedals were spinning Thursday as the city of Eureka celebrated Bike to Work Day.
Participants gathered in the old town gazebo during lunch to meet fellow bicyclers and get a free tune up.
Those who took part could win competitions such as best bike, best fitting helmet, longest commute and workplace with the most bikers - with prizes donated by the Humboldt Bay Bicycle Commuters Association and local bike shops.
Eureka Police Department also came out to offer free bike licensing.
"Bicycling is a fun and healthy way to get around,” said Cal Trans District 1 Bike Coordinator, Lisa Hockaday, “It makes you feel better. There's a strong mind-body connection. I'm saving gas, I’ve lost 10 pounds since the beginning of the year, I’m happy and it just feels good to ride somewhere get myself somewhere on my own power."