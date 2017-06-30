Eureka City Council closer to selecting new Visitor's Center location
EUREKA - The City of Eureka’s visitor center will have a new home.
The City of Eureka received five proposals bidding for the center. A panel selected by the council to reviewed the applications. City Manager, Greg Sparks said the panel’s recommendation to the city council is a collaborative effort between the Clarke Museum and Humboldt Made. The council is expected to accept the recommendation of the panel.
The Chamber of Commerce had the city contract for forty years. They welcomed over ten thousand people annually to the visitor’s center. Located on Highway 101, drivers would see the “Welcome to Eureka” visitor sign and would stop in for information.
The Chamber decided not to submit a proposal when the contract for the visitor's center came up for renewal because city budget cuts slashed the amount to operate the center from $144,000 to $110,000.
Today is the last day the chamber operates the center. The executive director was nostalgic about the visitor center’s history. He spoke of all the people he has met over the years and the mission of helping visitors learn about what Eureka has to offer.