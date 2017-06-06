Eureka City Council to consider ward boundaries, recreational marijuana
EUREKA - City Council will hold back to back meetings tomorrow, and one of those may change who you have the chance to vote for.
57% of voters approved Measure P in November. The measure converted council seats from "at-large" representation to a "by-district" system.
That means members must live in the district they represent and voters can only cast a ballot for one seat.
Eureka's five wards vary in population, so council will hold a special meeting to discuss how to redraw the map in advance of next fall's elections. Staff is working to keep neighborhoods intact and reconnect areas like Henderson Center that are currently represented by two different members.
Council may choose to hire a consultant to draw the boundaries to avoid any conflicts of interest.
Eureka City Manager Greg Sparks said, "One of the things you're not allowed to do when you redistrict is look at the current location where council members live so we make sure we have not paid attention to that, but we have two wards that are really out of balance. The first ward is so much larger population wise than the fourth ward, so just by its very nature to bring these wards within 2% of population of each other, there are going to be some pretty significant changes to the ward boundaries."
On the regular meeting agenda, council will hold initial discussions on local regulations of the Adult Use Of Marijuana Act which legalized recreational marijuana. City officials hope to have an ordinance in place before January 1st.
That's when a whole host of state policies will take effect unless jurisdictions like Eureka develop their own guidelines.
The special meeting on ward redistricting begins Tuesday at 4:30 in council chambers. The regular council meeting follows at 6.