Eureka City Schools launches social media campaign
EUREKA - Eureka City School District now has an official presence on social media.
All ten campuses are now represented on Facebook in addition to the district.
Superintendent Fred Van Vleck said social media can be a tool to better inform parents and students of upcoming school events.
It can also be used to notify families of any campus emergencies.
Van Vleck added that individual sites will post to their own feeds and be monitored to prevent cyber-bullying.
And if you "like" any of the district's pages by May 31st, you could win restaurant gift certificates or other prizes.
Superintendent of Eureka City Schools Fred Van Vleck said, "It's very advantageous to the parents and to the school district as well, so that we can increase those lines of communication. Because any time we can have our parents know more about what's going on in the community, or our neighbors here in the community, that's good for Eureka City Schools and the community as well."